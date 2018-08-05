Calendar » Babies’ Health Over Corporate Wealth Nurse-In

August 5, 2018 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

Santa Barbara Joins Nationwide Nurse-In: Put Babies’ Health Over Corporate Wealth

Nationwide Nurse-In and Milky Mommas Inc. will hold Nurse-In events across the country on August 5th, 2018, at state Capitol buildings, local public locations, and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services in D.C., and online to protest the Trump administration’s opposition to the breastfeeding protection resolution at the World Health Assembly in May.

“The WHO resolution should have been a step toward protecting our most vulnerable populations from predatory companies interested only in their failure to breastfeed. Instead, the US delegates stood for corporate interests, and to the detriment of public health. The time for change is now. We cannot continue to sit in complacency." -Christine Rushing, Founder of Milky Mommas

No event was sponsored at California’s capitol in Sacramento. However, a grassroots group of mothers in Santa Barbara decided California could not go unrepresented in this movement. The local Nurse-In will be held on Sunday, August 5th, 2018 from 10AM to 1PM at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Gardens (1100 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101).

During the event mothers, fathers, children, and supporters will gather at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse in a show of solidarity as they demand that the health of babies be put before the wealth of corporations. Any and all who support the cause are invited to attend. Those who cannot attend in person will be sharing “brelfies” (breastfeeding selfies) on social media platforms with the hashtags #BabiesHealthOverCorporateWealth #BabiesOverBottomLines #WHOcares #ProtectBabiesNotProfits

“This is not about limiting anyone’s access to formula or shaming those who use it. This is about protecting families, both formula and breastfeeding, from aggressive, expensive, and dangerous marketing tactics and making sure that our country is putting Babies’ Health Over Corporate Wealth.”

-Laura Delmonico, Founder of Nationwide Nurse-In

For information regarding the Santa Barbara, CA event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/256947725031550/

Or contact Kaitlyn Bathel at [email protected]

For more on the importance of this event please visit:

https://milkymommas.org/2018/07/10/threats-lies-and-babies-lives/

For more information about Nationwide Nurse-In and Milky Mommas Inc. visit nationwidenursein.com and milkymommas.org