Baby Basics

June 6, 2015 from 8:35am - 12:00pm

Whether you’ve never changed a diaper before, or have been babysitting your whole life, caring for your own newborn can be an eye-opening and humbling experience. How much does a baby eat? When do they sleep? And for how long?

Our Baby Basics classes teach the highlights of what you can expect after your baby is born. Each class is designed to inform soon-to-be parents about the many choices available for baby care – we understand that each family is unique, so we explore different options and techniques for keeping your newborns healthy and happy. Our motto is that there is “no one right way to parent,” and we encourage each family to find the method that works best for everyone.

By preparing you for what to expect, we hope that you’ll discover that you know more than you thought you did! Have confidence as a new parent, and love the wild journey that you’re about to embark upon.

NOTE: PEP is not religiously affiliated with the church, we simply rent the space.