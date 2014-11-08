Calendar » Baby shower to help foster teens in Ventura County

November 8, 2014 from 10:00 AM - Noon

Teen pregnancy can be difficult under any circumstances, but it can be even more difficult in the foster care system without the support of relatives. On Saturday, Nov. 8 at Coastline Bible Church; Foster VC Kids and I Provide, in partnership with James Storehouse, will sponsor a baby shower for eight pregnant foster teens in Ventura County.

I Provide is a nonprofit organization that supports foster youth by providing pregnant teens with the goods and resources needed to care for their babies and empowering them to become independent providers.

The shower will collect gently used and new items including gift cards, cribs, stroller, car seats, diapers, diaper bags, bottles and infant clothing. All donations are tax deductible.

Who: Foster VC Kids, I Provide, James Storehouse

What: VC Foster Teen Baby Shower

When: Saturday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m.- noon

Where: Coastline Bible Church, 26 S Mills Rd, Ventura, Calif. 93003

This is a service project for Nick Vujicic’s I Heart Ventura County event, http://actionvc.org/heart-ventura-county-event/. For more information on how to get involved contact Janet Connolly-Giwa at [email protected]

About I Provide

I Provide is a division of James Storehouse. James Storehouse is a 501(c)(3) community based non-profit organization that fulfills emergency requests to expedite safe placement of babies and children in foster homes and to assist aged-out youth as they transition. We partner with local public and private child welfare agencies including the Department of Child and Family Services in Ventura and LA counties.

About Ventura County Human Services Agency, Foster VC Kids

Ventura County Human Services Agency (VCHSA) strengthens families, supports self-sufficiency and promotes safety, health, and well-being. All of their service areas operate and perform at the highest level to meet the needs of individuals, families, and the community by providing assistance, aid, and protection for foster youth and beyond. VCHSA demonstrates the ability to work in multicultural environments and ensures that policies, programs, and actions communicate respect for the dignity of all people. Visit www.fostervckids.org for more information.