Bach by Candelight

February 22, 2014 from 6:00pm

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Adam Phillips, Director of Music and Worship, present a beautiful evening of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. Enjoy ensemble and solo works including choir, string quartet, organ, mandolin, and classical guitar in our sanctuary lit entirely by candlelight.

Performers include:

Marie Herbert, violin

Andrea C. Lárez, violin

Gentry Hill, viola

Grace Harvey, cello

Jen Radisch, piano and organ

Ian Rowe, guitar

Adam Phillips, tenor and mandolin

