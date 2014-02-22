Bach by Candelight
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Adam Phillips, Director of Music and Worship, present a beautiful evening of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. Enjoy ensemble and solo works including choir, string quartet, organ, mandolin, and classical guitar in our sanctuary lit entirely by candlelight.
Performers include:
Marie Herbert, violin
Andrea C. Lárez, violin
Gentry Hill, viola
Grace Harvey, cello
Jen Radisch, piano and organ
Ian Rowe, guitar
Adam Phillips, tenor and mandolin
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
- Starts: February 22, 2014 6:00pm
- Price: $10 donation
- Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
- Website: http://gslcms.org/9-latest-news/75-bach-by-candlelight.html
- Sponsors: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church