Bach By Candlelight - Festival of Harpsichords!

May 30, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm


West Coast Chamber Orchestra
conducted by
Christopher Story VI 

Dr. Michael Shasberger


Air on the G String
Concertos for one, two, three, and four harpsichords
 Frank Basile, Steve Hodson, Marischka Hopcroft, and Tom Joyce harpsichords
Chorales from
Sleepers Awake
Jesu, joy of Man's Desiring
 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Cielo Foundation for the Performing Arts
  • Starts: May 30, 2016 8:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: $10-$25
  • Location: First Congregational Church, 305 West Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.cieloperformingarts.org
  • Sponsors: Cielo Foundation for the Performing Arts
 
 
 