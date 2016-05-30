Bach By Candlelight - Festival of Harpsichords!
May 30, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm
West Coast Chamber Orchestra
conducted by
Christopher Story VI
&
Dr. Michael Shasberger
Air on the G String
Concertos for one, two, three, and four harpsichords
Frank Basile, Steve Hodson, Marischka Hopcroft, and Tom Joyce harpsichords
Chorales from
Sleepers Awake
Jesu, joy of Man's Desiring
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Cielo Foundation for the Performing Arts
- Starts: May 30, 2016 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $10-$25
- Location: First Congregational Church, 305 West Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.cieloperformingarts.org
- Sponsors: Cielo Foundation for the Performing Arts