November 17, 2012 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Santa Barbara Master Chorale directed by Steven Hodson will present "Bach to Bach Magnificats" by J.S. Bach and C.P.E. Bach. Performances will be Saturday, November 17, at 8pm and Sunday, November 18, at 3pm at First United Methodist Church (corner of Anapamu and Garden Streets). Tickets are available at Chaucer's, Tecolote, Santa Barbara Sheet Music and at the door.