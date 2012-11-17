Bach to Bach Magnificats
November 17, 2012 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm
Santa Barbara Master Chorale directed by Steven Hodson will present "Bach to Bach Magnificats" by J.S. Bach and C.P.E. Bach. Performances will be Saturday, November 17, at 8pm and Sunday, November 18, at 3pm at First United Methodist Church (corner of Anapamu and Garden Streets). Tickets are available at Chaucer's, Tecolote, Santa Barbara Sheet Music and at the door.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Organizational Development Grant Program, City of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission
- Starts: November 17, 2012 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $22 general, $20 senior, $12 college with ID, FREE K-12
- Location: First United Methodist Church
- Website: http://www.sbmasterchorale.org
- Sponsors: Organizational Development Grant Program, City of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission