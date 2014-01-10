Calendar » Bach to Flentrop

January 10, 2014 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

A Hidden Musical Jewel Gets Its Premiere

Some would call it “UCSB’s best kept secret.” Since its arrival, the Flentrop Organ, currently residing behind a wall at the Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall, has dutifully contributed to the diverse and challenging music performance and development placed before it by students and faculty alike. Not quite “unloved, unwanted and unsung,” the Flentrop organ has remained a hidden jewel waiting to command its rightful place of prominence and recognition.

And now, the time has come to reintroduce this unique organ to the public.

The UC Santa Barbara Department of Music proudly announces "Bach to Flentrop," a performance in honor of Karl Geiringer and the 40th anniversary of the Flentrop Organ's arrival on campus. Former UCSB Organist Dr. James Welch will perform compositions by Bach as well as contemporary pieces composed specifically for the organ.

With lecture by UCSB Alum Edward Johnson (Occidental College).

Presented in association with the American Guild of Organists.

The “Bach to Flentrop” performance will be held on January 10, 2014 at 7:30 pm in the Lotte Lehman Concert Hall. Tickets are $15 general and $7 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at www.music.ucsb.edu and at the Associated Students Box Office. Visit us at www.music.ucsb.edu for more information about this and many other UC Santa Barbara Department of Music Events and Programs.