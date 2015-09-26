Calendar » Back to School at the Public Market!

September 26, 2015 from 10:00am - 8:00pm

It’s that time again for kids and families throughout Santa Barbara, and the Public Market is celebrating with “Back to School at the Public Market” on September 26 & 27. The Public Market is hosting a weekend full of activities and fun for the whole family! Check out what’s happening …

Don’t miss Story Time with everyone’s favorite storyteller, Michael Katz, on Saturday, September 26 at 10:30am and Sunday September 27 at 10:30am in The Kitchen! This is FREE and open to the community! Story time is first come first serve, and does fill up FAST.

Saturday, September 26 at 12:30pm, the market will host a "Kids in The Kitchen" Lunch Box Inspiration class with the Yummy Mummy Marina Delio! Perfect for parents and kids looking to add a little something extra to their back-to-school lunch boxes! Parents + kids are welcome, tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids! Call 805-770-7702 to reserve!

Sunday, September 27 at 12:30pm Chef Michele Molony from Williams Sonoma will host an "Easy Meals For Busy Parents" cooking class, where on-the-go parents can learn how to prepare delicious dinners every family will love! Class is $40, and includes lunch and a complimentary champagne split! Call (805) 770-7702 to reserve!

Public Market merchants will be serving up kid-friendly favorites all weekend like snack packs and fruit cups from Flagstone Pantry, favorite ice creams from Rori’s Artisanal Creamery and deliciously sweet cupcakes from Enjoy Cupcakes. Don’t forget the kids LOVE Mama's Pot Stickers and Pad Thai noodles from Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar and gooey grilled cheese sandwiches from The Culture Counter! Our friends at KnitFit will also return to the Public Market and host FREE arts & crafts station! Don’t miss Back to School @ the Public Market!