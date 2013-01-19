Backyard Beekeeping and The Amazing Honey Bee!
The UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County present a free public workshop - Backyard Beekeeping and The Amazing Honey Bee!. Master Gardeners Barbara Hughes and Kathy Southard will provide information on the following: > History of Beekeeping > The Life of the Honey Bee > Plants that Bees Love > How to Get Started in Beekeeping. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session and opportunity to see a real hive!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBMasterGardener
- Starts: January 19, 2013 10:00am - 11:00am
- Price: free
- Location: Watershed Resource Center