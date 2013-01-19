Calendar » Backyard Beekeeping and The Amazing Honey Bee!

January 19, 2013 from 10:00am - 11:00am

The UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County present a free public workshop - Backyard Beekeeping and The Amazing Honey Bee!. Master Gardeners Barbara Hughes and Kathy Southard will provide information on the following: > History of Beekeeping > The Life of the Honey Bee > Plants that Bees Love > How to Get Started in Beekeeping. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session and opportunity to see a real hive!