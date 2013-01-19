Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 2:31 am | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Backyard Beekeeping and The Amazing Honey Bee!

January 19, 2013 from 10:00am - 11:00am

The UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County present a free public workshop - Backyard Beekeeping and The Amazing Honey Bee!. Master Gardeners Barbara Hughes and Kathy Southard will provide information on the following: > History of Beekeeping > The Life of the Honey Bee > Plants that Bees Love > How to Get Started in Beekeeping. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session and opportunity to see a real hive!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBMasterGardener
  • Starts: January 19, 2013 10:00am - 11:00am
  • Price: free
  • Location: Watershed Resource Center
 
 
 