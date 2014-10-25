Calendar » Backyard Bounty Day

October 25, 2014 from 9:00 a.m. - 3: 00 p.m.

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County seeks volunteers and donors for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s Backyard Bounty Day on Saturday, October 25th. Volunteers will have the opportunity to connect with farmers and backyard growers to gather fruit donated by South County residents stretching from the Goleta Valley to the hills of Montectio and Carpinteria.

The food harvested on Backyard Bounty Day, like all food harvested through the Backyard Bounty Program, will feed people in need across Santa Barbara County. All together, the Foodbank provides over 330 member non-profit partners with food support – half of which is fresh produce – annually feeding over 144,000 unduplicated people of whom nearly 40% are children.

Date: Saturday October, 25th

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: South Santa Barbara County

This year, Foodbank seeks over 5 tons of produce donations for Backyard Bounty Day. Donors and volunteers are critical to helping meet this goal.

Interested volunteers can register at backyardbounty.org and sign up for a harvest site. For questions, contact Niles Brinton at [email protected] or (805) 403-8327.

Those interested in making a donation for Backyard Bounty Day can visit backyardbounty.org to register their trees or crops. Donations range from a single tree to large orchards. Registrants will then be contacted directly to arrange for a harvest.