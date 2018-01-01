Calendar » Backyard Shorts Film Fest

October 22, 2017 from 12:30 pm (Doors open 12 noon) - 8:30 pm (all-day with 3 breaks plus dinner break)

Local filmmakers present their short films to our community on Sunday, October 22, at 12:30 - 8:30 pm at The Hitchcock Theatre, 371 S. Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara!

Students, amateurs, professions entertain us with animation, music videos, documentaries, narratives, experimental, and student short films. Program on website.

Purchase tickets on-line at www.BackyardShorts.com. $20 all day pass. $25 at the door. Group rates available. Contact: [email protected] or (805) 705-3198.

FUN day with lots of surprises!