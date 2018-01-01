Backyard Shorts Film Fest
Local filmmakers present their short films to our community on Sunday, October 22, at 12:30 - 8:30 pm at The Hitchcock Theatre, 371 S. Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara!
Students, amateurs, professions entertain us with animation, music videos, documentaries, narratives, experimental, and student short films. Program on website.
Purchase tickets on-line at www.BackyardShorts.com. $20 all day pass. $25 at the door. Group rates available. Contact: [email protected] or (805) 705-3198.
FUN day with lots of surprises!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Organizer: Dee Elias Sponsors: INDEPENDENT; SCORE, BEST WESTERN PEPPERTREE; MAX'S RESTAURANT; BILL'S COPY SHOP; DEETOURS of Santa Barbara
- Starts: October 22, 2017 12:30 pm (Doors open 12 noon) - 8:30 pm (all-day with 3 breaks plus dinner break)
- Price: $20 on-line (all day pass) $25 at the door
- Location: The Hitchcock Theatre, 371 S. Hitchcock, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.BackyardShorts.com
- Sponsors: Organizer: Dee Elias Sponsors: INDEPENDENT; SCORE, BEST WESTERN PEPPERTREE; MAX'S RESTAURANT; BILL'S COPY SHOP; DEETOURS of Santa Barbara