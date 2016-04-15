Calendar » Bad Jews

April 15, 2016 from 8:00pm

Bad Jews

By Joshua Harmon

April 14 - May 1, 2016

Daphna Feygenbaum swears she is the most devout Jew in her family but, when her less observant cousin arrives to claim a treasured family heirloom and religious symbol, a devastatingly hilarious battle between the holy and holier-than-thou ignites! Hailed by The New York Times as “the best comedy of the season,” Bad Jews is an uproarious exploration of faith and family that is as thought-provoking and poignant as it is viciously funny. A Co-Production with English Theatre Frankfurt. Sponsored by Ruth and Alan Heeger with support from Sybil Rosen. Directed by Jonathan Fox.

2015-16 Season sponsored by The Stephen and Carla Hahn Foundation