April 29, 2016 from 8:00pm
By Joshua Harmon

April 14 - May 1, 2016

Daphna Feygenbaum swears she is the most devout Jew in her family but, when her less observant cousin arrives to claim a treasured family heirloom and religious symbol, a devastatingly hilarious battle between the holy and holier-than-thou ignites! Hailed by The New York Times as “the best comedy of the season,” Bad Jews is an uproarious exploration of faith and family that is as thought-provoking and poignant as it is viciously funny.  A Co-Production with English Theatre Frankfurt.  Sponsored by Ruth and Alan Heeger with support from Sybil Rosen.  Directed by Jonathan Fox. 

