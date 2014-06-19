Calendar » Balance & Wellness Day

June 19, 2014 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

Balance & Wellness Day in Partnership with Aegis Therapies

Participate in a balance test to assess fall risk & get your blood sugar and blood pressure checked. Learn how to minimize fall risk, the purpose of physical therapy and occupational therapy , as well as other health tips. 10:00am-1:00pm, schedule an appointment by calling Martha 805-259-5844. Walk-in's are welcome!