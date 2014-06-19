Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:33 pm | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Balance & Wellness Day

June 19, 2014 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

Balance & Wellness Day in Partnership with Aegis Therapies

Participate in a balance test to assess fall risk & get your blood sugar and blood pressure checked. Learn how to minimize fall risk, the purpose of physical therapy and occupational therapy , as well as other health tips. 10:00am-1:00pm, schedule an appointment by calling Martha 805-259-5844. Walk-in's are welcome!  

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: June 19, 2014 10:00am - 1:00pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: 2225 De La Vina
 
 
 