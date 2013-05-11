Calendar » Ball State University Chamber Choir Concert

May 11, 2013 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

The Ball State University Chamber Choir from Muncie, Ind., is the top-tier ensemble in a choral program of six choirs. The members of the Chamber Choir are primarily undergraduate students. Duane R. Karna, conductor of the ensemble, oversees a graduate program that has three Master of Music and five Doctor of Arts degree students. The program will feature Randall Thompson’s Alleluia, Aaron Copland’s Four Motets, and Johannes Brahms’ Messe and Warum ist das Licht gegeben?