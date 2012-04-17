Calendar » Ballet de Geneve

April 17, 2012 from 8:00 pm

Arts & Lectures is thrilled to bring the Santa Barbara debut of Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève, the world-renowned Swiss company that is rarely seen outside of Europe. The engagement will feature Les Sylphides and Spectre de la Rose by acclaimed New York City Ballet dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, “among the most skilled ballet makers working today” (The New York Times), who is widely known for his work in the Academy Award-winning film Black Swan.