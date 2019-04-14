Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles
¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!
“Don’t miss this exciting and colorful dance spectacle for the whole family!“ La Opinión
Distinguished among the nation’s premier Mexican folk dance companies, Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles has worked with Grammy Award-winning artists Lila Downs and Mariachi Los Camperos, shared the stage with Morrissey and Las Cafeteras and counts the Academy Awards among their spectacular performances. Experience a cultural voyage to Mexico through this colorful, dynamic group!
FREE EVENT; no advance tickets required
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Arts & Lectures
- Starts: April 14, 2019 7:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: The Marjorie Luke Theatre
- Website: https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/details.aspx?PerfNum=4097
