Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles

April 14, 2019 from 7:00pm
¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!

 “Don’t miss this exciting and colorful dance spectacle for the whole family!“ La Opinión

Distinguished among the nation’s premier Mexican folk dance companies, Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles has worked with Grammy Award-winning artists Lila Downs and Mariachi Los Camperos, shared the stage with Morrissey and Las Cafeteras and counts the Academy Awards among their spectacular performances. Experience a cultural voyage to Mexico through this colorful, dynamic group!

 

FREE EVENT; no advance tickets required

 

