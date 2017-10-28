Calendar » Ballet Folklorio and Facepaint

October 28, 2017 from 12:00PM

Join Ballet Folklorio Alma de Mexico for a dance workshop featuring Mexican folkloric dance. Get ready to move and groove to traditional Mexican beats ahead of one of the most sacred holidays of the region, Dia de los Muertos. Children will also have the opportunity to learn about the cultural significance behind sugar skull face paint and have their face painted like a calavera for the day! Children of all ages welcome!