Calendar » Ballet in Bloom

April 30, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Spring Repertoire Concert

Aimee Lopez, Artistic Director

An evening of classical and contemporary ballet. The company will perform choreography by Valerie Huston, Aimee Lopez and Denise Rinaldi, as well as the timeless classic, Pas De Quatre. With special guest performances from the UCSB Freshman Dance Company, the Montecito School of Ballet and the SBFB Young Performers.

For more information, visit http://santabarbarafestivalballet.com

TIME: Saturday, April 30, at 7:00 pm (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TICKETS: $28 general, $22 students and seniors, $20 children

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.