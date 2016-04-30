Calendar » Ballet in Bloom

April 30, 2016 from 7:00PM - 8:00PM

Spring is in the air, and we can prove it! Come and bask in the grandeur of classical ballet performed by our SBFB Company Dancers, as well as our Young Performers. Watch as these dancers, from young sprouts to fully blossomed flowers, take charge of the stage and create a bouquet of artistic movement that will leave you swooning. Guest artists will include the UCSB Freshman Dance Company and the Montecito School of Ballet. Space is limited so don't miss out on this opportunity to watch our dancers Spring into action!