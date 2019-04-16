Calendar » Ballet Preljocaj

April 16, 2019 from 8:00pm

La Fresque (The Painting on the Wall)



“Angelin Preljocaj is one of France’s foremost contemporary dance choreographers, known for intensely physical, formally complex pieces that often invoke narrative without making it explicit.” The New York Times



“[A] dark and splendid ballet… La Fresque (The Painting on the Wall) has a dark beauty, it is a masterly mise en abyme of the hypnotic power of images.” L’Humanité (France)



Choreographer Angelin Preljocaj’s La Fresque (The Painting on the Wall) navigates the space between representation and reality as it interprets the fantastical Chinese tale of a painting come to life and a journey into another dimension. “Infused with sensual beauty” (Le Figaro, France), it immerses the audience into the fantastical world of Pu Songling’s “The Painted Wall” with riveting choreography augmented by evocative sets, videos and an electro-fusion score by Nicolas Godin (co-founder of Air). Demonstrating Preljocaj’s “clean, clear lines and virtuosic speed and coordination” (The New York Times), ideas of illusion, transcendence and the place of art in today’s society are omnipresent in this contemporary work for 10 dancers.



La Fresque

Choreography: Angelin Preljocaj

Music: Nicolas Godin

Costumes: Azzedine Alaïa

Set Design and Videos: Constance Guisset Studio

Lighting: Éric Soyer

Production: Ballet Preljocaj

Co-production: Grand Théâtre de Provence, Maison des Arts de Créteil, Théâtre de la Ville - Paris / Chaillot - Théâtre national de la danse, Scène Nationale d’Albi, National Taichung Theater (Taïwan)

$39 - $64 : General Public

$20 : UCSB Students (Current student ID required)