“A paradox of muscular impact and weightless flight.” The Guardian (U.K.)
BalletBoyz® is one of the most cheekily original and innovative forces in modern dance. Combining spectacular dance – both energetic and graceful – with groundbreaking music and film, its distinctive style has thrilled audiences and critics the world over. For the TALENT, 10 exceptional young male dancers were hand-picked to perform by BalletBoyz founders Michael Nunn and William Trevitt, both former lead dancers of the Royal Ballet. Appearing in Santa Barbara after a sold-out international tour, the company performs two stunning, “sensational” (The New York Times) dance works by multi-award-winning choreographer Russell Maliphant and Royal Ballet Artist in Residence Liam Scarlett.
