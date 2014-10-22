Calendar » Band Baaja Baaraat (Bands Horns and Revelry)

October 22, 2014 from 6:00pm

Starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, this film is a love story of two wedding planners in Delhi, Shruti and Bittoo. While Shruti is a savvy business oriented girl who aspires to become the best wedding planner in India, Bitoo is the happy-go-lucky character who takes life as it comes. Despite their contrasting personalities, when both of them set up their own wedding planning company, the plot moves through entertaining twists and turns. The film is replete with colorful dances that showcase the lavishness, celebration, and enjoyment in Indian weddings. Maneesh Sharma, 140 min., Hindi with English subtitles, 2010, USA