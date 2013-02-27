Calendar » Banff Mountain Film Festival

February 27, 2013 from 7:30pm

Banff Mountain Film Festival Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Thu, Feb 28 7:30 PM Arlington Theatre $15 : General Public $12 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) $12 : Youth Includes facility fee Alternate dates for this performance: Wed, Feb 27 / 7:30 PM Featuring the world’s best films and videos on mountain subjects, the tour awes viewers with thrills and grandeur captured in exotic locations the world over.