Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 7:43 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Banff Mountain Film Festival

February 27, 2013 from 7:30pm

Banff Mountain Film Festival Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Thu, Feb 28 7:30 PM Arlington Theatre $15 : General Public $12 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) $12 : Youth Includes facility fee Alternate dates for this performance: Wed, Feb 27 / 7:30 PM Featuring the world’s best films and videos on mountain subjects, the tour awes viewers with thrills and grandeur captured in exotic locations the world over.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Deuter, Outdoor Research, PrimaLoft, MSR, Black Diamond and Dolby with support from Therm-a-Rest, Petzl, Kicking Horse Coffee, World Expeditions and Lake Louise Ski Area
  • Starts: February 27, 2013 7:30pm
  • Price: $15 General Public/ $12 UCSB Students
  • Location: Arlington Theatre
  • Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2598
  • Sponsors: Deuter, Outdoor Research, PrimaLoft, MSR, Black Diamond and Dolby with support from Therm-a-Rest, Petzl, Kicking Horse Coffee, World Expeditions and Lake Louise Ski Area
 
 
 