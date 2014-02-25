Calendar » Banff Mountain Film Festival

February 25, 2014 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2853 or (805) 893-3535

Banff Mountain Film Festival

Alternate dates for this performance:

Wed, Feb 26 / 7:30 PM

A Santa Barbara institution, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is a perennial A&L fan favorite. Featuring the world’s best films and videos on mountain subjects, the tour awes viewers with thrills and grandeur captured in exotic locations the world over. The show’s wide variety of film subjects – from extreme sports to mountain culture and environment – will amaze audiences. An entirely different program screens each evening.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is presented by National Geographic and The North Face and is sponsored by Deuter, Outdoor Research, MSR, Black Diamond, Cushe Footwear and Clif Bar & Company with support from Petzl, World Expeditions, Kicking Horse Coffee and Lake Louise Ski Area