February 25, 2015 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3136 or (805) 893-3535

Two Nights

Best of the 39th Annual

Banff Mountain Film Festival

Wed, Feb 25, 7:30 PM, Arlington Theatre

Alternate dates for this performance:

Thu, Feb 26 / 7:30 PM

A Santa Barbara institution, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is a perennial A&L fan favorite. Featuring the world’s best films and videos on mountain subjects, the tour awes viewers with thrills and grandeur captured in exotic locations the world over. The show’s wide variety of film subjects – from extreme sports to mountain culture and environment – will amaze audiences. An entirely different program (TBA) screens each evening.



The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is presented by National Geographic and The North Face and is sponsored by Deuter, Cushe, Clif Bar & Company, Bergans of Norway, and Icebreaker Merino Clothing with support from Petzl, Kicking Horse Coffee, World Expeditions, The Lake Louise Ski Resort and Summer Gondola, and Mammut.