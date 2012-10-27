Calendar » Banquet of Delight: Taste of Portugal

October 27, 2012 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

This is our annual Fundraiser Dinner, an important event for us when we can all gather to show our support for our Center, both materially and spiritually, so please plan to attend! This year we are featuring a Portuguese themed meal in honor of next year's Fall Festival in Portugal with our Spiritual Teacher, Geshe Kelsang Gyatso. This will be Venerable Geshe-la's last public teaching, so it will be a truly momentous occasion! Enjoy delicious food and good company. Please RSVP!