Calendar » Barbara Cook

April 10, 2013 from 8:00pm

Barbara Cook Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Wed, Apr 10 8:00 PM Lobero Theatre $28 - $128 : General Public $20 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) Includes facility fee Event Sponsors: Robert & Gretchen Lieff $128 ticket includes a post-show reception with the artist Barbara Cook’s silvery soprano, purity of tone and warm, authentic presence have charmed audiences around the world for more than 50 years.