Calendar » Barbara MacAdam: Drawing Inconclusions

January 22, 2015 from 4:00 pm

Drawing is writing, thinking, planning, and representing, and has remained constant throughout history. Contemporary variations of traditional forms of drawing are indeed still in fashion. But so much in the 20th and 21st centuries has changed, expanding drawing’s definition as well as its embrace of new media, materials, technology, and new narratives.

Barbara MacAdam, Deputy Editor of ARTnews magazine, explores a vast range of contemporary artists and their drawing styles—from the compulsive, expressive pencil markings of William Anastasi; to drawing-based videos masquerading as sets for performances by Mary Reid Kelly; to the autobiographical, Frottage-based drawings of Michelle Stuart; and to the mind-blowing digital blasts in Charles Atlas’s room-filling videos.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Image:

Charles Atlas

Painting by Numbers, 2011

Three-channel synchronized video projection, site-specific architectural installation, silent

Dimensions variable

Running time: 8:21

Installation view, The Illusion of Democracy, Luhring Augustine, Bushwick, 2012

Photograph by Farzad Owrang

© Charles Atlas; Courtesy of the artist and Luhring Augustine, New York