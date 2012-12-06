Calendar » Barbara Traub Book Signing: Desert to Dream

December 6, 2012 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Desert to Dream: A Dozen Years of Burning Man Photography by Barbara Traub is the revised version of the 2006 edition, complete with 16 more pages and 24 new photos. The Black Rock Arts Festival, also known as Burning Man is the subject of Traub's work. Her images portray this celebration of art and life that comes together in the spirit of spontaneous creativity and performance as she combines surreal elements and decisive moments with a dramatic sense of style. Museum Store