Calendar » Barn Bash

October 30, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Saddle up and join Rona Barrett and award-winning Western entertainer Dave Stamey for an evening of music, dining, and western style fun Oct. 30. Come party by the light of the full moon at the enchanting, historic Rancho San Antonio, now one of the valley’s newest and most stunning venues.

Enjoy local wines and beer from Figueroa Mountain Brewery, a western style gourmet buffet dinner from Hitching Post II, exquisite desserts and more. You’ll experience western-style entertainment at its best with Dave Stamey, and music from Grey LeRoy. Ranch casual attire is encouraged.

Funds from the evening will benefit the future residents of the Golden Inn & Village, which will provide approximately 150 affordable units for low-income seniors.

Reservations are available through Oct. 26. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

For tickets or more information, visit http://ronabarrettfoundation.org/barnbash2015/ or call 805-688-8887.