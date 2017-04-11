Calendar » Barriers to Breakthrough Performance

April 11, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Join Collaboration Consultants for Meet & Mingle, a Business Education Opportunity

Michael Gunther and Zheila Pouraghabagher Present "Barriers to Breakthrough Performance"

Collaboration Business Consulting invites Santa Barbara-area business leaders and owners seeking actionable items for achieving a breakthrough performance to an exclusive Meet & Mingle business education event, Tues., Apr. 11, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at workzones, 351 Paseo Nuevo, 2nd Fl., Santa Barbara.

Collaboration Founder and Managing Partner, Michael Gunther and Senior Consultant, Zheila Pouraghabagher will share exclusive data collected from Collaboration's engagements that highlight common themes found among businesses who faced barriers to a breakthrough performance. Highly relatable, this presentation offers attendees the chance to learn how to overcome these roadblocks to take their business to the next level.

Schedule of Evening's Events

5:30 to 6 p.m. | Welcome + Meet & Greet

6 to 6:45 p.m. | Presentation

6:45 to 7 p.m. | Q&A

7 to 7:30 p.m. | Mingle

Join us! Network and enjoy a drink with Collaboration Business Consulting and local business leaders while gathering actionable insight to achieve your next level of success.

RSVP at www.collaboration-llc.com/events/breakthrough or [email protected]