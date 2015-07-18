Barry Spacks Book Launch
July 18, 2015 from 4 - 5:30
Shaping Water by Santa Barbara's first poet laureate, Barry Spacks, is being published by Gunpowder Press. Join the poetry community to honor the work of this influential poet who passed away in 2014. Copies of Shaping Water will be available for purchase.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Gunpowder Press, The Good Lion
- Price: Free
- Location: The Good Lion
- Website: http://gunpowderpress.com
