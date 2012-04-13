Calendar » BASH

April 13, 2012 from 8:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Dance Alliance presents BASH on Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14 at 8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of dance featuring over 100 of the hottest dancers around! BASH dishes up a dazzling mix of cutting-edge dance styles and traditional forms. The audience will be thrilled with the impressive visuals and electrifying rhythms of ballroom, aerial, salsa, swing, hip hop and so much more. BASH’s popularity makes it an annual sell-out, so advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended. This year, Patron guests will join the cast onstage at a lively post-performance Closing Night Dance Party, on Saturday, April 14, including Santa Barbara’s finest wines and appetizers! For tickets, call the Lobero Box Office at (805) 963-0761 or visit http://www.lobero.com/calendar/index.php?display=event&id=765&returnto=list.