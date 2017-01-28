Calendar » Basic Beekeeping

January 28, 2017 from 9:30am - 3:30pm

Want to become a beekeeper? Now is a good time to join the urban beekeeping movement. Honeybees need us, and we need them. This workshop will help the novice beekeeper build basic skills. Learn about honeybee society and biology, equipment, starting a colony, and fall and winter management. Protective equipment provided.

Paul Cronshaw, president of the Santa Barbara Beekeeper’s Association, is the teacher for this workshop. He has over 40 years of beekeeping experience in Sana Barbara, and tends La Casa’s apiary.