Basics of Beato: exploring ceramics through the art and technique of beatrice wood

April 4, 2012 from 8:30 p.m.

Basics of Beato: Exploring ceramics through the art and technique of Beatrice Wood This workshop introduces participants to the magic of clay and the spirit of artist Beatrice Wood. Students will experiment with hand building, wheel throwing, surface decoration and glazing techniques, and firing. Includes optional docent-led tour of Pasadena to Santa Barbara. Ages 18 and over. Class size limited to 12 and enrollment will be processed in the order received. Full payment required at the time of enrollment