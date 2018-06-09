Calendar » Basil’s Big Bash with ASAP

June 9, 2018 from 5:00pm - 9:30pm

Party With the Cool Cats at The Bash!

ASAP is gearing up for the 5th Annual, best party in town, Basil's BIG Bash. The Bash is crucial in raising much-needed funds that allow ASAP to continue its mission—to save the lives of cats in Santa Barbara County.

On Saturday, June 9th from 5PM-9:30PM, join us at the beautiful QAD campus in Summerland, for a fun-filled evening overlooking the Pacific. We've got wine. We've got raffle prizes. We've got a live auction you won't soon forget. We've got hors d'oeuvres, music, and dancing under the stars. And thanks to YOU, we'll continue saving more feline lives in our community. Come and celebrate with us at The Bash!

Longtime supporter or new ASAP friend? Consider becoming a Basil’s BIG Bash sponsor and help us make Basil's Big Bash an even more successful fundraiser. Your sponsorship helps ASAP change the world for cats in our community by saving the most vulnerable. At ASAP we believe there is a home for every cat, from the tiniest of newborn kittens to the frailest of senior cats.

Your sponsorship provides the dedicated resources and programs to ensure that the most vulnerable felines have a fighting chance.

Tickets are on sale NOW for $150 each. The Bash sells out every year, so reserve your cool cat party space as soon as you can! Contact us at [email protected] for more details. Note - physical tickets will not be issued. Guest names will be at registration the evening of the event.