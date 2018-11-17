Basil’s Movie Matinee with ASAP
You’re Invited to Basil's Movie Matinee!
Saturday, November 17th join Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP) for a special movie night featuring an exclusive theatrical presentation of
The Aristocats at the Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria.
Sponsor Reception 2:30 pm / General Admission 3:15 pm
Sponsorships and tickets are available now!
Please visit bit.ly/basilsmoviematinee for more details on our sponsorship benefits, and to purchase sponsorships or tickets. All ages welcome!
All proceeds from this special fundraiser will benefit Animal Shelter Assistance Program.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: asapcats
- Starts: November 17, 2018 3:15 pm - 6:00 pm
- Price: Starting at $25 children 12 and under, $50 adults
- Location: Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria
- Website: http://bit.ly/basilsmoviematinee