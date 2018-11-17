Calendar » Basil’s Movie Matinee with ASAP

November 17, 2018 from 3:15 pm - 6:00 pm

You’re Invited to Basil's Movie Matinee!

Saturday, November 17th join Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP) for a special movie night featuring an exclusive theatrical presentation of

The Aristocats at the Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria.

Sponsor Reception 2:30 pm / General Admission 3:15 pm

Sponsorships and tickets are available now!

Please visit bit.ly/basilsmoviematinee for more details on our sponsorship benefits, and to purchase sponsorships or tickets. All ages welcome!

All proceeds from this special fundraiser will benefit Animal Shelter Assistance Program.