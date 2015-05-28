Calendar » Basque Culture, History, and the Study of Gastronomy

May 28, 2015 from 5:30 pm

Whether eating at a restaurant, at home, or on a picnic, eating used to be a social and physiological activity, based almost entirely on entertaining ourselves. However, the creativity and methodology of a new type of Chef encourages us to think differently. In fact, they force us to think while we eat. We are no longer simply feeding ourselves, but engaging in a singular experience based on culture and identity. We savor the dish, but we also try to decode the messages in that dish: What is the Chef trying to tell me? Can I combine texture with flavor and smell? Can I "eat" identity, as such? All of these questions, which generate new lines of research, are posed by chefs when they cook. They cook not only in the kitchen, but also in our minds. This presentation establishes links between culture and gastronomy in the Basque Country. Dr. Iker Arranz (UCSB) and Chef Aingeru Etxebarria (Culinary Arts Academy) present the history and traditions of the Basque Country and how these traditions are represented and transformed in the Culinary Arts.