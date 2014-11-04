Calendar » Batsheva Dance Company

November 4, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3106 or (805) 893-3535

Santa Barbara Premiere

World-renowned Dance Company from Tel Aviv Celebrates its 50th Anniversary

Batsheva Dance Company

SADEH21

Principal Sponsors: Jody & John Arnhold

Sponsored in part by the Cohen Family Fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

Tues, Nov 4, 8:00 p.m., Arlington Theatre



“One of the most fascinating dancemakers on the planet.” The New York Times



Known for its power, speed and passion, Israel’s Batsheva Dance Company, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is among the most electrifying contemporary dance companies in existence. Pulsating with history and heart, politics and place in a collision of fiery individualism, the company’s unique movement language tells evocative stories. Artistic Director Ohad Naharin propelled the company into a new era with his adventurous curatorial vision and distinctive choreographic voice. With themes swaying from political to playful, his riveting dance odyssey SADEH21 explores and pushes boundaries in a voyage of cinematic proportions brimming with originality and raw vitality.