Batsheva Dance Company
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3106 or (805) 893-3535
Santa Barbara Premiere
World-renowned Dance Company from Tel Aviv Celebrates its 50th Anniversary
Batsheva Dance Company
SADEH21
Principal Sponsors: Jody & John Arnhold
Sponsored in part by the Cohen Family Fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan
Tues, Nov 4, 8:00 p.m., Arlington Theatre
“One of the most fascinating dancemakers on the planet.” The New York Times
Known for its power, speed and passion, Israel’s Batsheva Dance Company, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is among the most electrifying contemporary dance companies in existence. Pulsating with history and heart, politics and place in a collision of fiery individualism, the company’s unique movement language tells evocative stories. Artistic Director Ohad Naharin propelled the company into a new era with his adventurous curatorial vision and distinctive choreographic voice. With themes swaying from political to playful, his riveting dance odyssey SADEH21 explores and pushes boundaries in a voyage of cinematic proportions brimming with originality and raw vitality.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: November 4, 2014 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $48.00-$20.00
- Location: Arlington Theatre
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3106