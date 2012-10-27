Calendar » Battle of the Bands

October 27, 2012 from 7 p.m.

This event for youth bands and musicians is an opportunity to perform on-stage and compete for cash prizes, professional music mentorships and more. All winning bans will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to play in next summer’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta at McKenzie Park, and will be mentored and seen by industry professionals. Celebrity judges to be announced.