BBBS Volunteer Orientation

June 14, 2012 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

An at-risk child or youth needs you! Big Brothers Big Sisters, a program of Family Service Agency, is looking for volunteer mentors. Please join us for a volunteer orientation & training the 2nd Wednesday of the month 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at FSA’s office, 123 West Gutierrez. For further information, or to register, call Bonnie Pack, 965-1001 ext. 243 or visit www.fsacares.org.