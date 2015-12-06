Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:38 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

BCRC Holiday Tea & Fashion Show

December 6, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) will hold its 8th Annual Holiday Tea & Fashion Show, Presented by UGG, fundraiser event on Sunday, December 6, 2015, from Noon -3:00 p.m., at the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort in Montecito, CA. 

Guests will enjoy a light lunch, including tea and divine desserts, along with fun fashions and footwear by UGG modeled by BCRC clients. The event will also feature a unique Pick & Choose drawing, shopping at our Jewelry Boutique and UGG Showcase.This inspirational event raises funds for essential service programs.

Individual ticket price is $100.  Sponsorship opportunities available.  Advanced registration is required.  To learn more about the BCRC or purchase tickets to the event, visit www.bcrcsb.org  or call  (805) 569-9693.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Presenting: UGG, Gold: Ablitts, Pink: Arnoldi's, Marital Arts Family Fitness
  • Starts: December 6, 2015 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
  • Price: $100
  • Location: Biltmore Resort
  • Website: http://www.bcrcsb.org/event.cfm?id=9
