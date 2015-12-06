BCRC Holiday Tea & Fashion Show
The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) will hold its 8th Annual Holiday Tea & Fashion Show, Presented by UGG, fundraiser event on Sunday, December 6, 2015, from Noon -3:00 p.m., at the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort in Montecito, CA.
Guests will enjoy a light lunch, including tea and divine desserts, along with fun fashions and footwear by UGG modeled by BCRC clients. The event will also feature a unique Pick & Choose drawing, shopping at our Jewelry Boutique and UGG Showcase.This inspirational event raises funds for essential service programs.
Individual ticket price is $100. Sponsorship opportunities available. Advanced registration is required. To learn more about the BCRC or purchase tickets to the event, visit www.bcrcsb.org or call (805) 569-9693.
Event Details
December 6, 2015 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
- Price: $100
- Location: Biltmore Resort
http://www.bcrcsb.org/event.cfm?id=9
