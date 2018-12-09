Calendar » BCRC Holiday Tea & Fashion Show

December 9, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) will host its 10th Annual Holiday Tea & Fashion Show, fundraiser event on Sunday, December 9, 2018, from Noon -3:00 p.m., at the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort in Montecito, CA.

This inspirational charity event raises funds for essential support services and educational programs for women dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis or breast health issues.

Guests will enjoy fall and winter fashions modeled by BCRC clients and will be encouraged by hearing heartwarming stories of survival. This uplifting affair will include a light lunch, tea, and delicious desserts. Additionally, fabulous treasures will be available at the boutique, Pick & Choose Raffle, and the Silent Auction.

The event raises funds for the BCRC, a local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1997. The BCRC is celebrating 20 years of providing free educational and support programs and serving the special needs of women facing breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, or breast health challenges.