Calendar » BCRC Presents The Pink Lounge

September 15, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) will host its annual fall gala fundraiser set for Saturday, September 15, 2018 from 5:30 pm to 10:30 p.m., at The Santa Barbara Auto Group located at 402 S. Hope Avenue, Santa Barbara, 93105. Funds will benefit BCRC support programs for women with breast cancer.

Slip into an oasis of luxury automobiles, experiential cuisine by Duo Catering, sophisticated cocktails and entrancing music at the Pink Lounge. This year’s warm summer night St. Tropez vibe theme will also feature Storm, Whitcraft, Sandhi and Potek Wines curated by local food and wine industry veteran Alejandro Medina of Bibi Ji. The evening will end with dancing under the stars with Party Proper’s famed disc jockey, The Persian House Cat. Live auction will feature exclusive items from Belmond El Encanto, Bibi Ji, local Canary Hotel and Canyon Ranch Resort, and unique silent auction treasures. This singular exotic evening has something for everyone to enjoy.

Call BCRC for details and to purchase tickets 805-569-9693, or visit www.bcrcpresents.org for more information and online registration.