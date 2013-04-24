Be 1 in 500 Video Debut!
April 24, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm
More than 500 community members made empowering and motivational statements to survivors of sexual assault. A YouTube video was created from the slides of photographs of participants holding their signs with words of encouragement. The Be 1 in 500 Campaign video will make its debut on April 24th at our Project Unbreakable event at UCSB!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center
- Starts: April 24, 2013 5:30pm - 7:30pm
- Price: Free!
- Location: UCSB Student Resource Building (Multipurpose Room)
- Website: http://www.sbrapecrisiscenter.org
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center