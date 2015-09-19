Calendar » Be a Hero to Pollinators!

September 19, 2015 from 10:00am - 11:00am

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County announced a free 1 hour public workshop entitled “Be a Hero to Pollinators!” will be presented on Saturday, September 19, 2015, at 10am. The workshop will be at the Goleta Library, 500 North Fairview, Goleta, CA.

During the presentation, the speaker will provide information on:

What is pollination?

Why we care about pollinators

Who are they?

How to help them

What plants are best for them

How to build a native bee house

About the Presenter:

Joan Calder is a recent graduate of the UCCE Master Gardener program. She has been a lifelong gardener and states she loves to play in the dirt. She earned an AS degree in Ornamental Horticulture, and has written an award winning children’s book entitled “Airplanes in the Garden”. She lives in Santa Barbara with her family.