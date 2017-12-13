Calendar » Be the Light

December 13, 2017 from 7pm

Momentum Dance Company, is delighted to present to Santa Barbara their 4th annual Company Concert, this season with a special message Let your light Shine.

Stepping into her fourth season of dance education in SB, Momentum’s Director Betsy Woyach is proud to present 23 award winning dancers to our community comprised of choreography by not only herself but some of LA’s leading choreographers and instructors!

Enjoy MDC’s Company, compiled of dancers ages 7-18 light up the stage with performances spouting a positive uplifting message for all audience member...be the light. Dancer will be perform solos, duets, trios, small and large groups in all styles of dance including Hip Hop, Tap and Contemporary.



This show is fun for the whole family and will leave each audience member feeling inspired and ready to stomp your feet and clap your hands!

Performers include the 2017-2018 Competitive Dance Companies:

Petite Company, Junior Company, Teen Company, Senior Company and Pro Company.

Choreography by Betsy Woyach, Pablo Gatica, whitney Duggins, and Whitney Bezzant.

More information at www.MomentumDanceSB.com

TIMES: Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 P.M.

TIMES: Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $20 general, $30 VIP

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE