January 11, 2018 from 7pm - 9pm

Momentum Dance Company is delighted to present their 4th annual Company Concert! This season the show comes with a special message to all in attendance: Let Your Light Shine. As always, this show is fun for the entire family and will inspire every member of your family to stomp their feet and clap their hands as we enter the holiday season!

Stepping into her fourth season of dance education in Santa Barbara, Momentum’s Director, Betsy Woyach, is proud to present 23 award winning dancers to the local community. Come enjoy MDC’s Competitive Company, ranging from ages 7 - 18, as they spread their “be the light” message with a total of 23 numbers choreographed by the director herself and some of today’s top industry choreographers. Dancers will perform solos, duets, trios, small, and large groups in all styles of dance including Hip Hop, Tap and Contemporary.

Let Your Light Shine will definitely be the high-LIGHT to your holiday season!More information at www.MomentumDanceSB.com

TIMES: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 P.M.

TIMESThursday, January 11 at 7:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $20 general, $30 VIP

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

