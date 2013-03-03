Calendar » Be the Match Bone Marrow Registry Drive @Savoy Cafe & Deli

March 3, 2013 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

Santa Barbara residents can take the first step to save a life by joining the Be The Match Registry® between 11:00am and 4:00pm on Sunday, March 3rd, 2013 at Savoy Café & Deli using a simple cheek swab. Savoy is offering 15% off food & drink for those who join the registry during this event. Joining the registry is free, but donations of $10-100 are welcomed as it costs the BetheMatch Foundation $100 per person to register donors.