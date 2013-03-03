Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 6:50 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Be the Match Bone Marrow Registry Drive @Savoy Cafe & Deli

March 3, 2013 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

Santa Barbara residents can take the first step to save a life by joining the Be The Match Registry® between 11:00am and 4:00pm on Sunday, March 3rd, 2013 at Savoy Café & Deli using a simple cheek swab. Savoy is offering 15% off food & drink for those who join the registry during this event. Joining the registry is free, but donations of $10-100 are welcomed as it costs the BetheMatch Foundation $100 per person to register donors.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Savoy Café & Deli, BetheMatch.org
  • Starts: March 3, 2013 11:00am - 4:00pm
  • Price: $0, donations accepted
  • Location: Savoy Café & Deli 24 - W. Figueroa, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.hopenotesfromkrista.blogspot.com
  • Sponsors: Savoy Café & Deli, BetheMatch.org
 
 
 